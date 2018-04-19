Shah Rukh Khan ruined my life, claims Mumbai-based girl

New Delhi: There is no denying that the Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate king of romance and his films have influenced our love life greatly. But a Mumbai based girl, whose love story has featured on the 'Humans of Bombay' page, holds Shah Rukh Khan responsible for ruining her life.

As strange as it might sound, the girl has written a detailed account of why she feels Shah Rukh Khan has ruined her life. Read on.

“Shahrukh Khan ruined my life!

Since I was a little girl, I always dreamed of having the ‘perfect proposal’ from the perfect man. Violins would start playing in the background, he would walk up to me slowly, while the wind blew in my hair, fall to his knees and hand me the ring.

But that never happened. In fact, we found ourselves in the middle of this mess where I was trying to convince my Bengali parents to let me marry a Punjabi Baniya! We’d been dating for 3 years, but the majority of that time was spent on bringing our families together. At one point in our relationship, we were sure that we were going to get married --so he never even tried to ‘surprise’ me with a proposal.

Amidst all this drama of a big, fat Indian wedding, I realised-- I never had my filmy moment! So, on his birthday, I decided to take the matter into my own hands. I planned a surprise party at the restaurant where we had our first date, and as soon as he walked in-- I asked the DJ to play “Marry Me” by Bruno Mars and fell to my knees when he walked in.

I said ‘Ashish Agrawal-- I want to spend the rest of my life laughing, crying and fighting with you-- will you marry me?’ He looked at me, smirked, pulled me in for a hug and whispered - ‘let’s hope our kids aren’t as filmy!’

And just like that, I created the moment I’d been waiting for..why do women have to wait for the guy to propose? It’s a new day, new age-- if you like him, then maybe you should put a ring on it!”

Well, never judge a book by its cover, the post was an adorable account of why we should never wait for a perfect moment in our lives because there isn't any. Do as your heart says and make every moment memorable with your loved ones!