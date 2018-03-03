Shah Rukh Khan’s latest tweet and pic with Katrina Kaif will make your day

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is not just a great actor but a witty man too! The Badshah of Bollywood, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Zero, took to Twitter Friday night to share an adorable pic with a funny caption.

In the pic, we can see Shah Rukh Khan sitting lazily on a chair with his eyes closed (pretending to be asleep), as filmmaker Aanand L Rai looks at him with a wide smile and Katrina Kaif cutely points towards the superstar.

SRK wrote:

“When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can’t keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager ) (sic).”

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero will see Shah Rukh essaying a dwarf. Besides Katrina, the film will also have Anushka Sharma as the leading lady.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Anushka and Katrina will be essaying characters they have never played in the past.

“While everyone thinks that only Shah Rukh Khan has a special role in the film with a disability, they will be surprised to know that Anushka and Katrina’s characters also face various challenges. While everyone knows Katrina plays a diva, nobody knows that she is also an alcoholic in the movie. She battles with alcoholism, which affects her life in various ways. Anushka, on the other hand plays a struggling scientist. The makers are trying to keep these details a secret because they don’t want to give out too much information,” Bollywoodlife quoted a source as saying.

However, initial reports suggested that Anushka would be playing the role of a mentally challenged girl. Nonetheless, since the makers are tight-lipped about the plot and the characters in the film, we can only wait to know what they have in store for us.

Zero will mark Anushka’s fourth collaboration with SRK, opposite whom she had made her grand Bollywood debut in 2008. The two have romanced each other in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Jab Harry Met Sejal so far.

We will also see the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio of SRK- Katrina – Anushka on screen for the second time. And we cannot wait to see them together in a film again. The film is slated to release on 21 December.