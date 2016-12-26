Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has a verified Instagram account!

Mumbai: Aryan Khan is back on Instagram and how. Contrary to reports that suggested that the eldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is quitting the photo-sharing website, Aryan’s verified account proves his presence clearly.

A couple of days back, mommy Gauri took to Instagram to introduce her son officially on the social media platform.

Check out her post here:

@___aryan___ A photo posted by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Dec 23, 2016 at 6:05am PST

With 8 posts and about 90.6k followers, Aryan is already a huge hit on social media. He has fan pages dedicated to him too and is growing to be as popular as his father.