Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has a verified Instagram account!

By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 10:28
Mumbai: Aryan Khan is back on Instagram and how. Contrary to reports that suggested that the eldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is quitting the photo-sharing website, Aryan’s verified account proves his presence clearly.

A couple of days back, mommy Gauri took to Instagram to introduce her son officially on the social media platform.

With 8 posts and about 90.6k followers, Aryan is already a huge hit on social media. He has fan pages dedicated to him too and is growing to be as popular as his father.

