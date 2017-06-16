close
Shah Rukh Khan said THIS when kids asked him if Salman Khan is his brother

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 08:27
Mumbai: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who were once pitted against each other as arch rivals are best friends for life. Their camaraderie is simply magical and their bond unbreakable! Recently, when a few kids asked Shah Rukh if Salman is his brother, the ‘Badshah’ had the sweetest response.

Salman, who was promoting his upcoming film ‘Tubelight’ with RJ Malishka, was made to listen to an audio byte where one could hear a few kids asking Shah Rukh a few questions.

While responding to the aforementioned question, Shah Rukh said, “Bhai se bhi badhkar hai” (meaning greater than a brother).

The kids seemed to loved SRK and Salman’s chemistry in ‘Karan Arjun’ and that’s when SRK told them that he would tell the ‘Dabangg’ Khan to take them to Kidzania.

On listening to this, Salman, who is a huge hit among children said, “Accha bhala duty pe laga raha hai Shah Rukh”.

Interestingly, Salman has an ocean of fan following which includes people from all age groups. His 2015 Eid release – ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ highlighted his beautiful equation with a six-year-old girl and his upcoming film ‘Tubelight’ too has a child character played by Chinese boy Matin Tey Tangu.

And for the uninitiated, Shah Rukh plays a cameo in Salman’s ‘Tubelight’.

