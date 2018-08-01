हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan-Saif Ali Khan's camaraderie at Vogue beauty awards is giving us 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' feels—Pics

Saif was recently seen in Netflix originals for India, 'Sacred Games' web-series.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Nawab Saif Ali Khan recently met at the Vogue beauty awards 2018. The two handsome hunks greeted each other so warmly that paps went crazy clicking them. Their pictures from last night went viral in no time on the internet.

Saif and SRK's brimming camaraderie in the photos from Vogue beauty awards 2018 is giving us major 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' feels. The fans adored their bromance in the 2003 blockbuster hit featuring Preity Zinta as the female lead.

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

After looking at these pictures from awards red carpet last night, we really want to see them together on the big screens. Both looked dapper in black suits and put on their stylish best foot forward.

On the profession front, SRK will be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's 'Zero'. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Meanwhile, Saif was seen in Netflix originals for India, 'Sacred Games' web-series.

His act was lauded by the viewers. The actor is these days sporting a heavy bearded look for his upcoming flick 'Hunter' which will be helmed by Navdeep Singh. He will be seen playing a Naga sadhu in the film reportedly.

 

 

Shah Rukh KhanSaif Ali KhanVogueVogue Beauty Awardsvogue beauty awards 2018Kal Ho Naa HoBollywoodSRK

