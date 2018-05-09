SRK-Salman Khan's viral dance videos from Sonam Kapoor's reception—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja got married on May 8, 2018. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at her aunt Kavita Singh's plush bungalow, Rockdale. The duo looked radiant in their wedding attire while family and friends showered them with much love.

The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening and who's who of the film industry were seen in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut—all dazzled and wished the newly-wed couple.

The social media is flooded with several inside videos of the guests dancing to popular Bollywood numbers. And guess what? Several fan clubs have shared amazing videos of none other than SRK, Salman, Ranveer, Anil Kapoor and singer Mika Singh grooving to hit songs.

Watch them here:

A post shared by Indians Update (@sonamkapoor_08) on May 8, 2018 at 8:35pm PDT

A post shared by Indians Update (@sonamkapoor_08) on May 8, 2018 at 8:12pm PDT

A post shared by Indians Update (@sonamkapoor_08) on May 8, 2018 at 8:13pm PDT

A post shared by Indians Update (@sonamkapoor_08) on May 8, 2018 at 8:09pm PDT

A post shared by Indians Update (@sonamkapoor_08) on May 8, 2018 at 8:15pm PDT

A post shared by Indians Update (@sonamkapoor_08) on May 8, 2018 at 8:14pm PDT

After watching this, we seriously wanna dance!

For her wedding, Sonam wore a bright red Anuradha Vakil lehenga with heavy exquisite jewellery, giving it a royal touch while Anand opted for a classic golden bandhgala sherwani by ace designer Raghavendra Rathore. In the evening, the actress wore an Anamika Khanna ensemble while the groom chose Rathore but added his quirky bit by wearing sneakers with sherwani.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in 'Veere Di Wedding'. The film will hit the screens on June 1, 2018, and is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. It stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead besides Sonam. The film has been co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

Here's wishing the couple a happy married life!