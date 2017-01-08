Shah Rukh Khan says irrespective of their field, women should be respected

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan joined the league of celebrities who have condemned the Bengaluru mass molestation case on New Year ’s Eve.

SRK, who is father to two sons – Aryan and AbRam and daughter – Suhana - urged parents to teach their male children how to respect women.

On being asked about the disgraceful incident, Shah Rukh said: "It is completely wrong. I feel mothers and fathers should teach their sons how to respect women."

"All women as daughters or mothers are close to my heart. It's high time we realise and make sure that they are the most respected people on the planet. They are god's creations. Irrespective of their field, they should be respected," SRK added.

Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Shekhar Kapur and Salim Khan were some of the popular names from Bollywood to condemn the shameful event in harsh words.

(With IANS inputs)