Shah Rukh Khan shakes a leg with Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli – Watch

Mumbai: How can there be no dance when Shah Rukh Khan is around. The Badshah of Bollywood stole the show by shaking a leg with newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at their wedding reception here on Tuesday.

A video of SRK dancing with the gorgeous couple has surfaced online and we can see the trio grooving to a peppy Punjabi track.

A fan club of Virat Kohli posted the video on Instagram.

Check it out here:

For the uninitiated, Anushka began her acting career with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. She teamed up with SRK for another YRF banner’s venture – Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012. Then she scored a hat-trick by working with him yet again in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal in 2017. And very soon, she will be seen in an untitled Aanand L Rai film with the superstar in which she plays a mentally challenged girl.

Anushka married Virat on December 11 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The couple announced their marriage by issuing a joint statement that read:

“Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.(sic).”

Soon after the hush-hush wedding, Virushka flew to a snowy destination for their wedding. Anushka took to her Facebook page to share an image from their honeymoon. Then the couple returned to India to host a reception for relatives in Delhi. The gala event was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who presented a red rose both to the bride and the groom.

And now, speculations are rife that Anushka will accompany Virat to South Africa for India’s tour to the country which includes 3 Test matches, 6 One Day Internationals and 3 T 20s.