हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan shares a 'sun-kissed' picture of daughter Suhana-See inside

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently holidaying in Barcelona with his wife Gauri and kids, shared a picture of his doting daughter Suhana Khan on his Instagram stories.

Shah Rukh Khan shares a &#039;sun-kissed&#039; picture of daughter Suhana-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently holidaying in Barcelona with his wife Gauri and kids, shared a picture of his doting daughter Suhana Khan on his Instagram stories.

Check out the picture right here:

Suhana Khan, who looks so Bollywood-ready shares a priceless moment with her superstar dad in the picture while the sun acts like a perfect filter.

On Sunday afternoon, Gauri too shared a photo of 'her boys' where they were seen chilling out. She captioned the photo, writing 'Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona'. 

 

Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

On the work front, Shah Rukh recently wrapped up the London shooting schedule of Aanand L Rai's 'Zero'. Sharing a selfie on his Instagram page, the actor thanked every member of the team 'Zero'.  

'Zero' also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and is scheduled to hit the screens this December. 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanSuhana KhanAryan KhanAbRam KhanGauri Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close