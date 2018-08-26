हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan shares an adorable picture of Suhana Khan and AbRam on Raksha Bandhan

Suhana recently hogged the limelight for gracing the cover of Vogue magazine.

Shah Rukh Khan shares an adorable picture of Suhana Khan and AbRam on Raksha Bandhan
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan, the festival celebrating the love between siblings was observed today. The festive vibes are still running high as pictures from the celebrations have started flooding every social media account. Our Bollywood celebs too celebrated Rakhi with a lot of enthusiasm. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and made the day even more special by sharing an endearing picture of his kids, Suhana Khan and AbRam. Missing from the frame, however, is SRK's elder son Aryan.

SRK also shared a powerful message along with the pic. He wrote, “Raakhi done...with a promise in the family to respect all women. Respect for women will make u inspired, make u tender hearted & morally strong. Happy Raakhi to all ye bros out there...& respect to all sisters.”

Suhana recently hogged the limelight for gracing the cover of Vogue magazine. She bagged her first ever cover and looked simple ethereal. While doting daddy SRK and mommy Gauri Khan couldn't be happier, Suhana looked confident and pulled off her various looks in the cover with elan. A couple of days back her pictures from Venice were flooded on the internet as she was on a vacay reportedly.

On the other hand, AbRam is one of the cutest star kids and has various fanclubs of his own. Recently, pictures of SRK greeting an ocean of fans from his house Mannat on the ocassion of Eid had flooded the internet. King Khan was holding the little AbRam in his arms who looked adorable as he looked at the pool of fans outside his house.

Shah Rukh KhanSuhana KhanAbRamRaksha Bandhan

