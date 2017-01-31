Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam seek blessings at Golden Temple – Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar. He was accompanied by his son AbRam Khan. The duo were caught on cam seeking blessings at the holiest Gurdwara.

A video of them has now gone viral on the Internet. It is receiving a lot of love from the social media users. As always, the adorable antics of the 3-year-old are winning hearts online.

Have a look:

#WATCH Shahrukh Khan with son AbRam at the Golden Temple in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/IAMqszwupx — ANI (@ANI_news) 31 January 2017

(Video courtesy: ANI video)

Last year, AbRam stole the limelight away from SRK when he waved to the fans from Mannat's balcony on his dad's 51st birthday.

Shah Rukh and wife Gauri became parents to their third child (AbRam) in 2013 through a surrogate mother.