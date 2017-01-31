close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »

Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam seek blessings at Golden Temple – Watch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 20:42
Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam seek blessings at Golden Temple – Watch
Image courtesy- ANI Photo

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar. He was accompanied by his son AbRam Khan. The duo were caught on cam seeking blessings at the holiest Gurdwara.

A video of them has now gone viral on the Internet. It is receiving a lot of love from the social media users. As always, the adorable antics of the 3-year-old are winning hearts online.

Have a look:

(Video courtesy: ANI video)

Last year, AbRam stole the limelight away from SRK when he waved to the fans from Mannat's balcony on his dad's 51st birthday.

Shah Rukh and wife Gauri became parents to their third child (AbRam) in 2013 through a surrogate mother.

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 20:42

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.