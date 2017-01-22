Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam's latest pictures will make you say 'Battery Nahi Bolne Ka'
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan not only impresses the audience with his on-screen performances but also leaves a mark on their hearts with his interesting tweets. King Khan on Saturday took to Twitter to share with his fans two adorable pictures which highlight his famous dialogue from the upcoming film 'Raees'.
"And if the glasses r 3D then I guess Battery bol lo…Alas Raees is in 2D but the story is multidimensional," SRK tweeted along with his picture. In the image, he can be seen wearing 3D glasses.
Shah Rukh also shared a lovable photo of his youngest son AbRAm. And, as expected, the 3-year-old is looking quite charming in the visual.
And if the glasses r 3D then I guess Battery bol lo…Alas Raees is in 2D but the story is multidimensional. pic.twitter.com/8AynmTUQWF
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 21 January 2017
The Rahul Dholakia directorial will be taking the silver screens by storm on January 25 this year. 'Raees' also features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.
And Bola Na “Battery Nahi Bolne Ka…” pic.twitter.com/6RK3AxEKWN
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 21 January 2017
The flick will be clashing at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil'. This is touted to be the biggest Box Office battle of 2017 so far.
