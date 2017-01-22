close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam's latest pictures will make you say 'Battery Nahi Bolne Ka'

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 11:21
Shah Rukh Khan, son AbRam&#039;s latest pictures will make you say &#039;Battery Nahi Bolne Ka&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan not only impresses the audience with his on-screen performances but also leaves a mark on their hearts with his interesting tweets. King Khan on Saturday took to Twitter to share with his fans two adorable pictures which highlight his famous dialogue from the upcoming film 'Raees'.

"And if the glasses r 3D then I guess Battery bol lo…Alas Raees is in 2D but the story is multidimensional," SRK tweeted along with his picture. In the image, he can be seen wearing 3D glasses.

Shah Rukh also shared a lovable photo of his youngest son AbRAm. And, as expected, the 3-year-old is looking quite charming in the visual.

The Rahul Dholakia directorial will be taking the silver screens by storm on January 25 this year. 'Raees' also features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

The flick will be clashing at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil'. This is touted to be the biggest Box Office battle of 2017 so far.

First Published: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 11:21

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

  • The Crew movie review: Visually rich, entertaining 
  • 'Coffee With D' movie review: Sunil Grover’s film is fun in a ditzy way 
© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.