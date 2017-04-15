Shah Rukh Khan teaches 'Lungi dance' to Brett Ratner – WATCH

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan who is in Los Angeles to attend the San Francisco International Film Festival, taught his signature ‘Lungi dance’ step to American filmmaker Brett Ratner. And as the King Khan of Bollywood shook a leg on the stage, the crowds present at the venue went berserk.

Ratner, who expressed a desire to direct the actor in a sequel of ‘Rush Hour’ in India here, looked thrilled and elated to learnt a step or two from SRK.

The event was extremely special for SRK because it paid a tribute to the Badshah of Hindi Cinema in its 60th year.

"One day I want to make a 'Rush Hour' sequel in India with SRK in it," said Ratner, known for directing the ‘Rush Hour’ series and ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’, and for producing the Oscar winning movie ‘The Revenant’.

Ranter took to Instagram to post a photograoh with SRK ahead of the conversation at the event.

He wrote: “With the #KingofBollywood @iamsrk getting ready for our conversation @sffilm #festival! #ShahRukhKhan (sic).”

With the #KingofBollywood @iamsrk getting ready for our conversation @sffilm #festival! #ShahRukhKhan A post shared by Brett Ratner (@brettrat) on Apr 14, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

Later, he posted a video that shows him groove with SRK and learn ‘Lungi Dance’.

With #KingKhan @iamsrk doing the #LungiDance during the @sffilm Inspiring, humble, a great dancer, and smells great too!! A post shared by Brett Ratner (@brettrat) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

Ratner followed the steps well, and hugged Shah Rukh, who has spent a quarter of a century in Indian showbiz and is one of Bollywood's most known faces across the globe.

Shah Rukh's ‘My Name is Khan’ was also screened as part of the line-up of movies at the festival, which is even paying a tribute to John Ridley, Gordon Gund, Ethan Hawke and James Ivory.