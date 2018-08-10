हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan to turn narrator for Erica Fernandes-Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

The show will reportedly star Erica Fernandez, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan in lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan to turn narrator for Erica Fernandes-Parth Samthaan&#039;s Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

New Delhi: It is no news that Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring back her cult show 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay' to the small screen. But the recent buzz has it that megastar Shah Rukh Khan will apparently do a voiceover for this much-awaited remake. The show will reportedly star Erica Fernandez, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan in lead roles.

According to Pinkvilla report, SRK will introduce the lead characters of Anurag and Prerna(Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan) to the audience. 

“Shah Rukh Khan will introduce the lead characters and will also be the narrator for the first three episodes of the serial. This is as a part of his deal with Star India. But it is sure to add to the excitement of the masses," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

However, we have still not received an official confirmation about the same from the makers.

The original series starred Shweta Tiwari as Prerna Basu and Cezanne Khan as Anuraag Basu. Shweta rose to fame with Kasauti and is now one of the most popular television actresses. 

At the time when good shows were a rarity, a young Ekta revolutionised the Indian television by introducing three iconic shows Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. These popular shows not only made her the person she is today but also gave three stellar actresses Sakshi Tanwar, Smriti Irani(now a cabinet minister) and Shweta Tiwari.

With Ekta deciding to bring back the cult, we sincerely hope that the essence stays on and the new leads do full justice to the show that has been etched to our memory.

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanEkta KapoorKasautii Zindagi KayShweta TiwariAnuraag Basu

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close