Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan trolled for sharing photo of AbRam worshipping Lord Ganesh

Shah Rukh Khan received hateful comments from the trolls over a photo in which AbRam is seen worshipping the Lord Ganesha.

File image

New Delhi: Bollywod superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been trolled by the bigots and received hateful comments after he shared a photo of his son AbRam worshipping an idol of Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. 

"Our Ganpati 'Pappa' is home, as the lil one calls him," Shah Rukh said. 

However, as soon as he shared the photo, the trolls flocked to the comment section and filled it with hateful remarks questioning his religion. They criticised the superstar for worshipping an idol. 

Check out some of the comments here: 

Every year, Shah Rukh along with his family members bring Lord Ganpati to his house Mannat. And this year was no exception. Earlier, Shah Rukh was seen participating with his son AbRam in the traditional Dahi Handi ritual on the occasion of Janmashtami. 

Shah Rukh and AbRam were photographed breaking Dahi Handi in the garden area of Mannat. 

