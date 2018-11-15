हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey banter online before catching up at actor's residence 'Mannat'

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, who is currently in India, has been meeting important figures from the world of politics. Jack recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tweeted images of their meet on the social media. He also met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the Dalai Lama. 

Shah Rukh Khan, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey banter online before catching up at actor&#039;s residence &#039;Mannat&#039;
Photo courtesy: Twitter

On Wednesday, he flew to Mumbai to catch up with celebrities and the first person he reached out to was none other than Shah Rukh Khan. On 14 November, he made his way to Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Mumbai.

"U up? he tweeted to SRK, who responded, "Up and Ready. And shockingly on time...if anybody has warned u about my tardiness they r just spreading 'fake news...'" Moments after this exchange, Dorsey posted an update - a photograph of Mannat, captioned "knock knock".

Following their meeting, Aneesh Madani, the head of sports partnerships for Twitter, shared a photo of SRK and Dorsey meditating on a couch together.

The actor also shared a photograph from the meeting and thanked Dorsey as well as the Twitter team for the visit. In the photo, the two are seated in a yogic position with their eyes closed. He captioned the image writing, "Today Jack made me realise with his calm demeanour and composed, nearly meditative mindset 'that all work and no pray, would make Jack a dull boy'. Thanks for dropping in and also team Twitter for a lively evening. Have a happy stay in India."

Dorsey also met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman.

