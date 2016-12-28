Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra's Twitter conversation will make you scratch your head!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently had a fun conversation with actor Uday Chopra on the microblogging website Twitter. Interestingly, their chat was fascinating enough to make you scratch your head.

Here, you can see them flaunt their vocabulary at their best. Don't believe us? Have a look:

I think I have weltschmerz… — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) December 27, 2016

@udaychopra no dude it’s just the end of the year feeling… not Weltschmerz https://t.co/CRZnPgaA4J — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2016

@iamsrk like an end of the year ennui? — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) December 27, 2016

@udaychopra yes a kind of an Anhedonia as days come to an inconclusive end. https://t.co/M9ejkSHbUo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2016

@iamsrk I had to google that! I love that word as well as this pedagogery we have going here — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) December 27, 2016

King Khan and the 'Dhoom' hunk have acted together in films like 'Mohabbatein' and 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.