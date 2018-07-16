हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Shah Rukh Khan unveils first look of Katrina Kaif from Zero on her birthday-See inside

'Zero' will bring back the lead trio of SRK, Anushka and Katrina together one more time after legendary filmmaker late Yash Chopra's romantic drama 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's leggy lass Katrina Kaif celebrated her 35th birthday on July 16. To wish her on her special day, superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first look of Katrina Kaif from their upcoming project 'Zero'.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "It’s Katrina Kaif’s Birthday and we all at #Zero miss her!!! Maybe I should put a picture of her from the film and send out a loud Happy Birthday wherever she is??!!

"There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty....hope u all also give it love, " his tweet read .

We must say Katrina's intense look in the poster has left us intrigued and now we can't wait for the film to release soon.

'Zero' will bring back the lead trio of SRK, Anushka and Katrina together one more time after legendary filmmaker late Yash Chopra's romantic drama 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' which released in 2012. 'Zero' teasers have received an overwhelming response from the audiences so far and the fans are eagerly awaiting to watch the trailer. 

The film is releasing on December 21, 2018. 

