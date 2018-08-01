हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan urges people to support acid attack victims

The 'Baazigar' actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram to upload a video sharing a powerful message for all.

Shah Rukh Khan urges people to support acid attack victims
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan, who is known for supporting acid attack victims through his Meer Foundation, urges his fans to lend support to such brave survivors.

The 'Baazigar' actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram to upload a video sharing a powerful message for all.

In the video, he is seen saying, "Beauty is not skin deep, is often said but not really felt. We all need well, but we look away, we shy away from looking at things that are unpleasant, yet we want social acceptance for ourselves, we discriminate from inside, yet we fight for empowerment, yes we all need well, but we do look away."

Shah Rukh's Meer Foundation that has been established to provide support to acid attack survivors through medical treatment, legal aid, rehabilitation and vocational training, has also teamed up with Vogue and Hothur Foundation to make acid attack victims free from all the social evils and heartless acts of violence and discrimination.

 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanSRKAcid attack victimsmeer foundationBollywoodVogue Beauty Awards

Must Watch