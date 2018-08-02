Shah Rukh Khan was asked to comment on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement, here's he how reacted-Watch

New Delhi: International icon Priyanka Chopra stole everyone's thunder at the Vogue Beauty Awards despite not being present there. Her alleged engagement with Nick Jonas was the most-discussed topic at the event. While we know that Kangana Ranaut has confirmed that marriage is on cards for Priyanka, Shah Rukh Khan had a rather hilarious reaction to her alleged engagement.

When asked about Priyanka's impending wedding, Shah Rukh dodged the question with a joke. He said, "Even I am getting married. I’ll send you an invite. I will send you the card for the reception and also, do come for the Mehendi.”

Check out the video shared by BollywoodLife:

Kangana Ranaut, who was also present at the awards night, revealed that she congratulated Priyanka and the latter seems “excited and very happy.”

“I spoke to Priyanka the other day and I congratulated her. She responded in a very… She seems excited and very happy. If such an event is taking place, I’d love to celebrate with her because she is lovely and she deserves all the happiness. She is a very dear friend. I get very happy and excited about weddings and engagements.” Kangana told the reporters at the event.

Kangana also added that Priyanka has not revealed her wedding date yet.

As per reports, Nick popped the question on Priyanka's 36th birthday with a ring from Tiffany's store in NYC and they got engaged. Now, rumours are rife that they will take the plunge on Nick's birthday on September 16.

Priyanka and Nick first caught everyone's attention in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event.

Priyanka and Nick have been regularly spotted hanging out with each other on multiple occasions. Priyanka's presence at Nick's cousin's wedding raised many eyebrows. Also, the two have often expressed their fondness for each other on social media.

Both Piggy Chops and Nick had a gala time when in India recently and even went on a brief vacay to Goa with the actress's family.