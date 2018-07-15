हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's answer on why he married so early proves that he is the 'King of Romance' in real life

SRK is truly husband goals!

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s answer on why he married so early proves that he is the &#039;King of Romance&#039; in real life

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is rightfully known as the 'King of Romance' in Bollywood. Well, a question answered by SRK just proves that not just on-screen, but he is the 'Badshaah' of romance off-screen as well. Shah Rukh is a doting husband to his beautiful wife Gauri and when a fan asked him about why he got married so young, the superstar's response is simply heart-warming.

Social media app Instagram has just rolled out a new feature in which one can ask questions to a user. The answers are posted on Instagram stories which disappear after 24 hours. We got our eyes on a question answered by SRK and took a screenshot of it before it disappeared!

A fan had asked, “Why did you marry so early sir?”

To which, Baadshaah replied, “Bhai love aur luck kabhie bhi aa jate hain. So both came early with Gauri.''

Check out the screenshot:

Well, this is absolutely heart-warming! Husband goals? Yep, it is SRK!

On the work front, SRK will be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero'. The actor will be seen playing the role of a dwarf and the movie is high on the buzzword already! The movie also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan will also have a guest role in the film.

'Zero' will bring back the lead trio of SRK, Anushka and Katrina together one more time after legendary filmmaker late Yash Chopra's romantic drama 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' which released in 2012. 'Zero' teasers have received an overwhelming response from the audiences so far and the fans are eagerly awaiting to watch the trailer. 

The film is releasing on December 21, 2018. 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanSRKGauri Khanzero

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close