Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan turns 18, check out pre-birthday picture

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan turns 18 today and the beautiful girl's pictures have gone viral on social media from time to time. Suhana is surely getting prettier day by day and we just can't wait for the moment when she will make her Bollywood debut and follow in the footsteps of her father.

Suhana's mom, Gauri Khan shared a pre-birthday picture of her daughter on Instagram and we just can't keep calm! Suhana looks gorgeous in the pic shared by mommy Gauri.

Gauri captioned the picture as- 'Gearing up for a birthday bash... Thanks @karanjohar

Pic credits: @avigowariker'

Here is Gauri's Instagram post:

Intrigued? We were as well!

Suhana has a massive fan following and her fans never miss out a chance to share her best pictures on social media. Even though Suhana's official Instagram is private, there are various fan-clubs that share her pics time to time.

Last month, Suhana was seen cheering, for the Kolkata team at the ongoing cricket league where Shah Rukh Khan's team won their first match against Virat Kohli's 'Bangalore' team. King Khan came with wifey Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana and the little bundle of joy, AbRam. The Khan parivaar was accompanied by Sanjay Kapoor, wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya. The Kolkata supporters kept cheering for the team and the big win was a cherry on top.

Here's wishing Suhana a very Happy Birthday