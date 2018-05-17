Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song serves as a perfect proposal track—Watch how

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known as the ultimate king of romance and his films have often set up 'proposal' and 'relationship' goals for many! Almost every Indian girl awaits her 'Raj' somewhere.

Looks like there is one lucky girl who indeed got a grand proposal for prom, something most of us dream of. A video that has gone viral on Twitter features a young girl being proposed for prom with the epic song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' being played in the background.

Here is the video:

The name of this lucky girl is Adele.

People continue to pour in 'Awwdorable' comments on the thread and many are already dreaming about how amazing will it be to get such a proposal in real life. The expressions on the girl's face speak a thousand words, suggesting how happy she feels. Well, we are sure King Khan would be proud of this guy.