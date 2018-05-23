Shah Rukh Khan's message for daughter Suhana on turning 18 describes feelings of every father—See pic

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter, Suhana Khan turned 18 on May 22, 2018. The gorgeous girl has been winning hearts on the internet and her pictures go viral in no time. Suhana is surely getting prettier day by day and we just can't wait for the moment when she will make her Bollywood debut and follow in the footsteps of her father. Suhana's mom, Gauri Khan shared a pre-birthday picture of her daughter on Instagram which left everyone spellbound.

Shah Rukh Khan also took to Twitter to share a very special picture of his daughter, with a message that all fathers can relate to.

King Khan wrote- “Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u.”

Not only this, even the picture that he shared left us awe-struck.

Here is SRK's Tweet:

Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u. pic.twitter.com/9ZRytlZDN2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2018

Well, for every dad his girl is an angel and the day she turns 18 is really emotional.

On the professional front, King Khan is working on Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', a film which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The trio will be seen sharing the screen space again after Yash Chopra's romantic saga 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. SRK will be playing a dwarf for the first time ever in the film, reportedly.