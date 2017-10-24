Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Shah Rukh Khan's post on cancer patient Aruna's demise will make you teary-eyed

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 17:24 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following and he has time and again expressed how grateful he feels about all the love showered upon him. His fandom is unstoppable and that too splashed across all age groups.

Recently, an ailing SRK fan Aruna, who was suffering from cancer wanted to meet the superstar and her family tried to reach out to the actor for the same. On Twitter, hashtag #SRKMeetsAruna picked up and started trending.

Soon, SRK got to know of it he recorded a special video for Aruna and shared on Twitter, promising her of meeting her soon. However, unfortunately, Arun succumbed to cancer and passed away recently.

Therefore, SRK again took to his social media handles and shared yet another heartwarming post.

King Khan surely knows how to give ample respect to his fans and that probably explains why his fandom is unstoppable. 

Trending