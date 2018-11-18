हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's selfie with wife Gauri and daughter Suhana is the perfect start to your Sunday—Pic

Bollywood's 'Badshaah', Shah Rukh Khan is a doting husband to Gauri and a caring father to his three children, Suhana, Aryan and ABram. The actor often shares deets from his life on social media and keeps his fanbase happy and updated. SRK is one of the actors who have a huge fan-following in not just the home country, but abroad as well.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s selfie with wife Gauri and daughter Suhana is the perfect start to your Sunday—Pic
Image Courtesy: Twitter

The actor took to Twitter to share a pic with daughter Suhana and wife Gauri. The caption is adorable as it reads, “Two many beautiful women..Too little time. Will be back NYC to savour their company & love again...soon.”

SRK got married to his first love, Gauri on October 25, 1991. The two make for one of the most loved couples of Bollywood today and continue making us believe in true love!

On the work front, the King of Romance is all set to take us on an emotional ride with Aanand L Rai's 'Zero'. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and is high on the buzzword ever since SRK's first look, as a dwarf for the film went viral.

'Zero' will hit the screens on December 21 and fans eagerly await for the release.

The trailer of the film shows SRK playing a happy-go-lucky man named Bauua Singh who is looking for 'the one' girl he is going to marry. Katrina plays a glamorous actress in the film who is battling alcoholism while Anushka plays a scientist battling a cerebral palsy. 

The film's trailer was enough to give us goosebumps and it is hard to wait to know the story of this unique man, Bauua.

