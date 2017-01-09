Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan's treehouse is all you wanted in your childhood! - See pic

New Delhi: Well, if Shah Rukh Khan is the 'Baadshah' of Bollywood then his youngest son AbRam Khan is definitely living his childhood like a prince. Don't believe us? Okay! Here is a firm proof for you.

Recently wife Gauri Khan posted a picture on her Instagram account where the 3-year-old can be seen having a rocking time inside a treehouse. Yes, he has a treehouse already! Amazing, isn't it?

"Adorable Tree house executed by Sabu Cyril ,for our little one," she captioned the image.

Have a look:

If online reports are to be believed, the treehouse has been executed by production designer Sabu Cyril at SRK's residence Mannat.

Be it social media posts or public appearances, it wouldn't be wrong to say that AbRam is the apple of his parents' eyes. His adorable antics and cute pictures have repeatedly surprised social media users - all thanks to his stardom.