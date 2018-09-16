Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam praying to Lord Ganesha is too cute for words—Pic

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on September 13 this year. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, the festival celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festivities go on for ten days and people welcome Lord Ganesha to their homes in the form of an idol and worship him by offering their prayers.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also welcomed Lord Ganesha to his place along with his family. King Khan is married to Gauri Khan and the couple is blessed with three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

On Sunday, SRK took to Twitter to share an adorable pic of his younger son AbRam, praying to Lord Ganesha's idol. The caption of the pic reads, “Our Ganpati ‘Pappa’ is home, as the lil one calls him.”

Our Ganpati ‘Pappa’ is home, as the lil one calls him. pic.twitter.com/G7pSAgeQlj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 16, 2018

Well, the pic is indeed too cute for words!

Ganesh Chaturthi falls in the month of August or September and the preparations are done well in advance. The pandals and the mandaps are decorated with flowers and lights. Lord Ganesha is offered prayers by the devotees along with 'Modaks' that are believed to be his favourite sweet.

Ganpati Utsav is the major festival celebrated in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Eastern parts of Odisha. Devotees in different parts of the country offer their prayers by conducting Puja at their home.