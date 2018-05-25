Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is turning out to be as dashing as his daddy cool! Pics

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known to be a family man, who loves to spend his quality time with wife Gauri and kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan. Their pictures have always sent the internet into a tizzy making fans eager to see more of them.

SRK's elder son Aryan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport and we have to say that he is growing up to be just like his dashing daddy cool. He resembles King Khan a lot and with those looks, we are really wondering if Bollywood is on his mind.

Check out photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Aryan has opted for basic shades this summer. He can be seen wearing a sweatshirt in whitish tone with black shades stylishly hung on his neckline. He has paired it with blue jeans with ripped at the knees. His silver-grey shoes will draw your attention, immediately!

Some time back, rumours were rife that Karan Johar might launch Aryan Khan soon. However, nothing has been announced as yet. But this year, several star kids are making their entry into Bollywood. From Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, all will be seen making their starry presence felt on celluloid.

So, we are waiting for Aryan to enter showbiz soon!