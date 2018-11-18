Shah Rukh 'unofficially & unabashedly' declares himself ambassador of Air India. Know why

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has often said that he loves the calm and 'alone-time' that he gets while flying. He has said that he loves the solitude that he gets in a plane cabin as it makes him feel extremely cosy and restful.

King Khan went a step ahead on Sunday when he heaped praises on Air India for its hospitality. He even went on to declare himself the ambassador of the national carrier. "Unofficially & Unabashedly I want to declare myself the ambassador of @airindiain ndia. Thank u to the ground staff and the wonderful pilots for a hospitable warm & beautiful journey...Maharaja, Maharaja hi hota hai...," he tweeted.

Air India too reciprocated in true Bollywood style in its reply to Shah Rukh. "It's always a pleasure for "Maharaja" to serve "King Khan". The Air India family is so happy to see your kind words of appreciation which are so encouraging for us. We are truly humbled when "King Khan" is the brand ambassador for "Maharaja"," Air India tweeted.

In a past interview, when the superstar was asked about his favouite comfort food, he had mentioned that he was addicted to tandoori chicken so much that he could eat it 365 days a year. He had then also specifically spoken about a particular type of caviar that he had on board an Air India flight.

Shah Rukh had tweeted a photograph with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana before leaving from New York on Saturday. "Two many beautiful women..Too little time. Will be back NYC to savour their company & love again...soon," he had captioned the photograph.

A doting husband to Gauri and a caring father to his three children, Suhana, Aryan and ABram, the actor often shares details from his life on social media and keeps his fanbase happy and updated.