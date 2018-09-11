Shaheen attempted suicide at the age of 12-13, says Mahesh Bhatt

New Delhi: Depression and stress have become more common than ever. The hectic schedules and emotional upheavals often lead to a strenuous life, especially in the world of showbiz where glamour supersedes everything.

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who was present at the trailer launch of 'Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City', opened up on a lot of things. PTI quoted him as saying, “It (films) is a high-stress business and that's why not many can do it. That's why you have people prone to substance abuse, mood swings. You have a tendency to gravitate towards depression because you are dependent continuously.”

"When you show a trailer, you constantly wonder if there'll be claps. It takes a lot of courage to be on the centre stage and hope that people will shower compliments on you. However big a filmmaker is, the day the film opens, everyone is scared," he added.

He opened up on how his daughter Shaheen Bhatt was suffering from clinical depression and once attempted to take her life. "No one has been saved by this and this is the entertainment industry's speciality. That's the way it has been and it'll remain so. Very few can sustain this, others leave and run away," he added.

"My daughter Shaheen discovered she's suffering from clinical depression at 16. She also came to a point of considering suicide at the age of 12-13. This happened at home. Even in our industry, a girl gave away her life. She came to us for work once but we couldn't work together. I still remember seeing her body, the one who came here to work. I've seen this side of the city too," said Bhatt.

Shaheen is planning to pen down her journey in a memoir which will hit the stands by October.

'Dark side of Life: Mumbai City' is directed by Tariq Khan. It features KK Menon, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Avi Parsdasani and is scheduled to release on October 19, 2018.

(With PTI inputs)