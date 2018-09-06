Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha wave at paps outside Hinduja hospital - In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been blessed with a baby boy on September 5, 2018. The duo is yet to name their little bundle of joy. This is the couple’s second child after daughter Misha, who was born on August 26, 2016.

Recently, paps clicked Shahid with daughter Misha outside Hinduja hospital. The father-daughter duo went to meet the new addition to the family. Check out their pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shahid and Mira had tied the knot on July 7, 2015, at a private ceremony in Gurgaon.

On the professional front, Sasha will be seen in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' which will hit the silver screen on September 21, 2018. Shahid's last release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat', had done wonders at the Box Office.

Shahid is playing a lawyer in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma. The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who also helmed Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.