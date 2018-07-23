हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's new home in Mumbai costs Rs 56 crore?

  

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor&#039;s new home in Mumbai costs Rs 56 crore?
Pic courtesy: @shahidkapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor has reportedly bought a plush duplex in the city's Worli area. The actor's new property is worth Rs 56 crores, reports suggest.

According to a dnaindia.com report, Shahid has bought a duplex on Tower B's of 42nd and 43rd floor of a skyscraper named Three Sixty West. He paid 2.91 crore as stamp duty to the government for its registration, the report suggests.

The sea-facing property is spread over 8,625 sq ft and will the actor will get 6 car parking slots.

The deal was finalised on June 27 and the property was registered on July 12 in Shahid Pankaj Kapoor and Mira Shahid Kapoor's names.

The Kapoors currently live in an apartment in Praneta Building at Juhu Tara Road.

Shahid and Mira entered matrimony on July 7, 2015. The couple celebrated three years of marriage a few days back. They were blessed with daughter Misha on August 26, 2016. And now, the Kapoors are all set to welcome a new member to the family. Shahid and Mira will become parents again soon.

Here's wishing Shahid and Mira hearty congratulations for their new abode.

