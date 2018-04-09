Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput expecting another baby?

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who tied the nuptial knot on July 7, 2015, are reportedly expecting another baby. The couple that was blessed with its first bundle of joy - daughter Misha - on August 26, 2016 may become parents once again very soon.

According to the latest buzz, Mira was seen with a baby bump recently. Fans on social media are already speculating the arrival of another baby in the Kapoor household.

In fact, there are reports suggesting that Mira, during an interview held sometime last year, had spoken about having another baby. And hence the chances of the couple planning another baby are higher.

However, the couple has made no official announcement regarding the same.

For the unversed, Mira, 23, was chosen by Shahid’s parents and the couple had an arranged marriage. The two solemnised their marriage in presence of members of Radha Soami Satsang Beas group at a Gurudwara in an intimate ceremony in the outskirts of the NCR.

On the work front, Shahid has teamed up with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh for a film titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu. His previous release was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. The movie marked Shahid’s first collaboration with Bhansali.

The film inspired by 16th Century poet Malik Muhammed Jayasi’s fictional work Padmavat, also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In the film (previously named Padmavati), Deepika (who plays Rani Padmavati) has been paired with Shahid (who essays Rajput warrior Maharawal Ratan Singh) while Ranveer essays Alauddin Khilji.