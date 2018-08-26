Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor celebrate Misha's second birthday—Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor celebrate Misha&#039;s second birthday—Watch

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's cutesy daughter Misha turned 2 on August 26, 2018. The adorable star kid is the internet's favourite and her pictures go viral in no time! A video in which Misha is seen cutting her birthday cake has surfaced on social media and we must say the 'little missy' (as her parents fondly call her) looks way too cute!

One of the fan clubs of Misha shared the picture where daddy cool and mommy dearest along with the birthday girl can be seen cutting the yummy cake.

Check it out here:

 

A post shared by Misha Kapoor (@immishakapoor) on

Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter was also present at the birthday bash. Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony at Gurgaon. Later, they organised a grand reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai. They became proud parents to Misha on August 26, 2016. The little one has been named after both her parents - Mi from Mira and Sha from Shahid.

Last year, the Kapoors flew to a foreign location to ring in their little munchkin's birthday. Misha is one of the cutest babies on the internet and has several fan clubs of her own! The little girl's pictures are often shared by her parents on social media.

Mira and Shahid are expecting their second baby. Months ago, the couple shared a picture of Misha with a drawing of several balloons and the words 'Big Sister' written in the background!

