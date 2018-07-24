हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
misha kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor's adorable daughter Misha is the junior style icon—Pic proof

Shahid and Mira became proud parents to Misha on August 26, 2016.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor&#039;s adorable daughter Misha is the junior style icon—Pic proof
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor's adorable little daughter Misha is growing up and how! Little Misha is almost 2 years old now and is the apple of her parent's eyes. Both Shahid and Mira share ample pics and videos of their daughter as they lovingly call her 'Missy'. The star kid's pics go viral in no time and people just can't stop gushing over the little munchkin.

Mira took to Instagram and shared yet another pic of her darling 'Missy'. But watch out! Misha is here to give tough competition to all B-Town actresses as the adorable toddler completely slays the outfit game! Donning stylish sunglasses with a cutesy butterfly bag and a shirt with her name written over it, Misha looks no less than a superstar!

Mira captioned the pic as, “When missy picks out her outfit #ootd”

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony at Gurgaon. Later, they organised a grand reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai. They became proud parents to Misha on August 26, 2016. The little one has been named after both her parents - Mi from Mira and Sha from Shahid.

Recently, Shahid and Mira took to social media to announce the arrival of their second child in the cutest way possible. The couple shared a picture of Misha with a drawing of several balloons and the words 'Big Sister' written in the background!

Tags:
misha kapoorShahid Kapoormira rajput kapoor

Must Watch

