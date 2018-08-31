हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor's latest selfie is pure romance

Mira took to Instagram to share yet another selfie with her husband and the picture is pure romance.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor&#039;s latest selfie is pure romance
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is known to be a doting husband to Mira Rajput Kapoor. The couple is blessed with an adorable daughter named Misha and is also expecting their second child. Mira often shares pictures of her family which are too cute for words!

On Saturday evening, Mira took to Instagram to share yet another selfie with her husband and the picture is pure romance.

Check it out here:

 

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony at Gurgaon. Later, they organised a grand reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai. They became proud parents to Misha on August 26, 2016. The little one has been named after both her parents - Mi from Mira and Sha from Shahid.

Misha turned 2 this year and pictures from the bash went viral in no time. The adorable star kid is the internet's favourite and is fondly referred to as 'Little Missy' by her parents.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

The light-hearted social drama directed by Shree Narayan Singh has been produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment. It will reportedly address the issue of electricity and the bills it generates.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu will see Shraddha and Shahid on screen for the second time. The two had romanced each other in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Haider in 2014.

