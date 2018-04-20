Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput to become parents again

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all set to become parents again. The couple took to Instagram Friday evening to post a picture to announce the arrival of their second child.

Without writing a caption, both Shahid and Mira posted a picture of their first bundle of joy Misha Kapoor lying beside a sketch of balloons on the floor with Big Sister written on the top.

Check out Shahid and Mira's Instagram posts here:

Shahid and Mira tied the nuptial knot on July 7, 2015. The couple was blessed with daughter Misha on August 26, 2016.

For the unversed, Mira, 23, was chosen by Shahid’s parents and the couple had an arranged marriage. The two solemnised their marriage in presence of members of Radha Soami Satsang Beas group at a Gurudwara in an intimate ceremony in the outskirts of the NCR.

Here's wishing Mrs and Mr Kapoor hearty congratulations. We are sure Misha is going to her love role as Big sister.

On the work front, Shahid has teamed up with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh for a film titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu. His previous release was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. The movie marked Shahid’s first collaboration with Bhansali.

The film inspired by 16th Century poet Malik Muhammed Jayasi’s fictional work Padmavat also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In the film (previously named Padmavati), Deepika (who plays Rani Padmavati) has been paired with Shahid (who essays Rajput warrior Maharawal Ratan Singh) while Ranveer essays Alauddin Khilji.