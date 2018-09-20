हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput twin in black as they step out for the first time after son Zain Kapoor's birth—Pics

The couple attended the special screening of 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' on Wednesday night.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput twin in black as they step out for the first time after son Zain Kapoor&#039;s birth—Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood's it couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended the special screening of 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' on Wednesday night. The film will hit the silver screens tomorrow and the excitement is palpable. Shahid is playing a lawyer in the film.

Both Shahid and Mira wore black attire for the screening of the film and looked stunning as ever!This is the first time that the couple has stepped out together since the birth of their son Zain Kapoor. The glow on Mira's face is visible while Shahid is handsome as ever in his bearded look.

Check out the pictures here:

(Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On September 5, 2018, Shahid and Mira became parents to a baby boy whom they later named Zain. Daddy Shahid announced the name of his son on Twitter, thanking everybody for their wishes. As soon as Shahid welcomed Zain to the world, social media was flooded with wishes pouring in for the happy family.

Zain is the couple's second child after Misha, who was born on August 26, 2016. The adorable 'little Missy' is the paparazzi's favourite baby and her pictures go viral in no time. Shahid and Mira often share pictures of Misha on social media and the little one is now a big sister to Zain.

The couple had tied the knot on July 7, 2015, at a private ceremony in Gurgaon.

Tags:
Mira RajputShahid KapoorZain KapoorBatti Gul Meter Chalu

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close