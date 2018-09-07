हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor announces being back on Twitter, asks to ignore previous tweets

Clearing the air, the actor took to Twitter and shared that he is back on the micro-blogging website and his account was indeed hacked.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's Twitter account was hacked on Thursday afternoon and a series of Tweets were posted. Fans had expressed their concern over the hacked out, hoping that everything gets back to normal again. Even though the tweets were deleted soon after the incident took place, a confirmation from the actor was awaited. Clearing the air, the actor took to Twitter and shared that he is back on the micro-blogging website and his account was indeed hacked.

Shahid wrote, “Hey guys, finally I am back on twitter. Yes it was hacked. Kindly ignore any communication that came from my handle in the last 24 hours.”

The actor recently became a father again, this time, to a baby boy! Shahid's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor gave birth to the baby on the night of September 5, 2018 and wishes for the couple keep pouring in! The duo is yet to name their little bundle of joy. This is the couple’s second child after daughter Misha, who was born on August 26, 2016.

Shahid and Mira had tied the knot on July 7, 2015, at a private ceremony in Gurgaon. 

On the professional front, Shahid will be seen in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' which will hit the silver screen on September 21, 2018.

The actor is playing a lawyer in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma. The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who also helmed Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

