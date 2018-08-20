हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor congratulates Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on their engagement

Pic courtesy: @shahidkapoor, @priyankachopra

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced their relationship status on Saturday. The couple that has been in love announced getting engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. Best wishes have been pouring in for the two. Among the well-wishers, Shahid Kapoor too finds a mention.

The Padmaavat star, who is gearing up for his next release - Batti Gul Meter Chalu - extended warm greetings and congratulatory messages to the newly engaged couple.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Shahid, during an interaction with the media said, "Many, many congratulations to Priyanka and Nick. Marriage is a beautiful thing, I can say that from my experience and I wish her all the best."

Shahid and Priyanka have shared screen space in Kaminey and Teri Meri Kahani. Rumours suggested that the two were once dating each other. But neither Shahid nor Priyanka ever confirm their relationship.

Now, Shahid is blissfully married to Mira Rajput. The two tied the nuptial knot on July 7, 2015. They were blessed with daughter Misha on August 26, 2016. And now, the Kapoors are all set to welcome a new member to the family. Shahid and Mira will become parents again soon.

Priyanka, on the other hand, was seen with Nick on a number of occasions. The two reportedly met each other for the first time at Met Gala 2017. The couple had a traditional roka ceremony and the date of the wedding is yet to be finalised. But it looks likely that the marriage ceremony may take place soon.

Here's congratulating Priyanka and Nick for a new beginning.

