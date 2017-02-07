Shahid Kapoor enjoys sunset with daughter Misha – See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's Instagram profile is one happening place. From movie looks to personal moments, the 35-year-old hunk makes sure that his fans get to see the best moments of his life. On Monday, the 'Udta Punjab' star shared a glimpse of his infant daughter Misha online.

“Sunsets with my angel,” Sasha captioned the picture. In the selfie, the reflection of Shahid, holding daughter in his arms, can be seen. The photo has turned out to be so adorable that it has now gone viral on social media and it is receiving a lot of love from the Internet users.

Have a look:

Shahid and wife Mira Rajput became proud parents last year.

On the professional front, Shahid is busy shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles.

He is also promoting his upcoming Vishal Bharadwaj film 'Rangoon' which features Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor.