Shahid Kapoor gets snapped after work-out session, is all smile for paps — See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who has been rocking in his new look, was on Sunday snapped by the paps as he stepped outside his Juhu gym post his work-out session. And the 'Haider'actor was all smile for the camerapersons.

Shahid, who undoubtedly is blessed with good looks, looked handsome in a grey tee which he teamed with black calf-length pants. The actor was accompanied by his trainer.

Take a look at his pics below:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shahid has been making heads turns ever since he got rid of his beard and moustache for his next film, titled 'Kabir Singh'. His latest look takes us back to the memory lane when he ruled the roost as the quintessential chocolate boy.

Speaking of the film, 'Kabir Singh' is a remake of Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy'. Apart from Shahid, the film also features Kiara Advani, who has collaborated with Shahid before in a music video, 'Urvashi'. The film is slated to release on June 21, 2019.