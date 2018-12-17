हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor goes for test drive of swanky bike with wife Mira Rajput — Pics

The actor was accompanied with his wife Mira Rajput and few friends. 

Shahid Kapoor goes for test drive of swanky bike with wife Mira Rajput — Pics
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor was on Monday clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai as he stepped out to take a test-drive of a swanky BMW bike on the streets of Mumbai. The actor was accompanied with his wife Mira Rajput and few friends. He looked casual and cool in a pair of black track pants and an off-white hoodie.

It is to be noted that Shahid will be sporting a fresh look in his upcoming film 'Kabir Singh'. The actor recently got rid of his beard, which he had been keeping for years.

Take a look at his pictures: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Speaking of 'Kabir Singh', the film is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' and also features Kiara Advani and Nikita Dutta. It is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 21, 2019.

