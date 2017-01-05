Shahid Kapoor is miffed with paparazzi – Here’s why
Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor is a doting daddy to his darling daughter Misha and has all the reasons to be protective about his infant child. Recently, it seems that the paparazzi angered the ‘Haider’ star while trying to click images of the baby.
A visibly miffed Shahid took to Twitter to express his anger. He wrote: “Unfortunate how some journos don't realise how bad 20 cameras flashing 2 feet away are for an infants eyes. No common sense in their dna (sic).”
Unfortunate how some journos don't realise how bad 20 cameras flashing 2 feet away are for an infants eyes. No common sense in their dna.
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) 5 January 2017
Misha was born on August 26, a-month-and-a-half after Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The actor, who is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ these days, hasn’t yet shared a photograph of his baby.
He however, posted an image that showed the tiny cute feet of the toddler, a few days ago.
On the work front, Shahid is gearing up for the release of his next – ‘Rangoon’ – which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut.
