Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter are set to kick up a storm in Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan-See pic

New Delhi: Famous brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have shot for their Koffee With Karan episode and the first pictures from the set is breaking the internet.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shahid wrote, "Baby boy I always got your back."

Well, the show is known for bringing together fresh jodis every season and this has by far been the most entertaining thing ever . In the upcoming episodes, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen with sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan-Katrina Kaif graced the couch while B-Town girls Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt opened the show this time. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar too were a house on fire and Saif Ali Khan came with daughter Sara Ali Khan.

The celebrity chat show host Karan Johar has returned with his trademark 'conjectures' and 'rapid fire round—and yes we are loving it!

'Koffee With Karan' season 6 kickstarted from October 21, 2018.