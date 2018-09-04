Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput to welcome their second child this week?

New Delhi: Bollywood's most happening couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput who are expecting their second child, will most likely welcome their baby this week.

According to a Bollywoodlife report, their baby will arrive anytime this week.

A source close to the actor told Bollywoodlife, “Shahid is spending all the time with Mira. If he has to step out it is either for gym or office but otherwise, he is constantly by her side.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony at Gurgaon. Later, they organised a grand reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai. They became proud parents to Misha on August 26, 2016. The little one has been named after both her parents - Mi from Mira and Sha from Shahid.

Misha turned 2 this year and pictures from the bash went viral in no time. The adorable star kid is the internet's favourite and is fondly referred to as 'Little Missy' by her parents.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

The light-hearted social drama directed by Shree Narayan Singh has been produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment. It will reportedly address the issue of electricity and the bills it generates.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu will see Shraddha and Shahid on screen for the second time. The two had romanced each other in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Haider in 2014.