Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput welcome baby boy: Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta first from B-town to congratulate the couple

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor and her wife Mira Rajput were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday. Mira was rushed to a Hinduja Hospital in the evening where she delivered her second child. As per reports, Mira started to feel uneasy after she went for a dinner with hubby dearest on Tuesday evening.

Yesterday evening, Mira's mother Bela Rajput was seen exiting the hospital. Ishaan Khattar and Shahid's mother Neelima Azeem were also seen visiting the hospital. While we still await a confirmation from Shahid Kapoor, congratulatory messages have started to pour from the tinsel town.

Congratulations @shahidkapoor & Mira on the new addition to the family _ So Happy for both of you . Loads of love, happiness and diapers _ always... Ting ! #babyboy #Happiness #Love — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 5, 2018

Oyyyeeee... Congratulations my bro @shahidkapoor and #MiraRajput for such amazing family planning!! #Misha's gonna love her baby brother.. Elder sisters are the best.. My love to your beautiful lil' family.. God bless.. Enjoy the riot!!!__ — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) September 5, 2018

Shahid and Mira announced the pregnancy a few months back posting a picture of their first child, Misha Kapoor and captioning it 'big sister'. Shahid and Mira had tied the knot on July 7, 2015, at a private ceremony in Gurgaon. They became the parents for the time after the birth of their daughter Misha in August 2016.