हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput welcome baby boy: Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta first from B-town to congratulate the couple

Wishes have started to pour in from tinsel town.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput welcome baby boy: Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta first from B-town to congratulate the couple
File photo

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor and her wife Mira Rajput were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday. Mira was rushed to a Hinduja Hospital in the evening where she delivered her second child. As per reports, Mira started to feel uneasy after she went for a dinner with hubby dearest on Tuesday evening.

Yesterday evening, Mira's mother Bela Rajput was seen exiting the hospital. Ishaan Khattar and Shahid's mother Neelima Azeem were also seen visiting the hospital. While we still await a confirmation from Shahid Kapoor, congratulatory messages have started to pour from the tinsel town. 

Alia Bhatt

Shahid and Mira announced the pregnancy a few months back posting a picture of their first child, Misha Kapoor and captioning it 'big sister'. Shahid and Mira had tied the knot on July 7, 2015, at a private ceremony in Gurgaon. They became the parents for the time after the birth of their daughter Misha in August 2016.

Tags:
Shahid KapoorMira RajputAlia BhattShahid Mira boyPreity ZintaKaranvir VohraMira Rajput Shahid Kapoor

Must Watch