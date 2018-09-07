हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The little bundle of joy is their second child after Misha, who was born on August 26, 2016.

Shahid Kapoor names son Zain and netizens compare it with Taimur Ali Khan—Check tweets

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were blessed with a baby boy on September 5, 2018, and this makes their family portrait complete. The little bundle of joy is their second child after Misha, who was born on August 26, 2016.

Two days after the newborn came into this world, proud papa Shahid took to his social media handle and introduced his baby boy as Zain Kapoor. Immediately, netizens congratulated the actor for naming his son Zain while some even pointed out a connection with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's bundle of joy Taimur Ali Khan.

Zain is an Arabic name which stands for grace and beauty.

Check out some of the tweets:

Shahid and Mira had tied the knot on July 7, 2015, at a private ceremony in Gurgaon. 

On the professional front, Sasha will be seen in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' which will hit the silver screen on September 21, 2018. Shahid's last release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat', had done wonders at the Box Office. 

Shahid is playing a lawyer in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma. The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who also helmed Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

