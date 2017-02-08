Shahid Kapoor opens up about cold war with Kangana Ranaut, says it's all good
PTI | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 16:27
Mumbai: There are reports of a cold war between "Rangoon" co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut but the actor has laughed it off saying "its all good".
In the Vishal Bharadwaj-directed "Rangoon", Shahid will be seen romancing Kangana for the first time on screen.
Gossip mills are abuzz with news of both not getting along on the sets of the period romance drama film.
Though the "Kaminey" actor and the "Queen" actress have time and again denied any animosity between them, reports have suggested otherwise.
When asked about the same, Shahid said at an event last night, "Just take it easy bro...Take it easy...Take it easy. It is all good."
Also featuring Saif Ali Khan, "Rangoon" is set to hit the screens on February 24.
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 16:27
